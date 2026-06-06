BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 326,726 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 630.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,561 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 326,726 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Netflix were worth $35,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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