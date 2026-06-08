BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 26,371 Ciena Corporation $CIEN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,371 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,747,810,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,310,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $941,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2,174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,855 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $166,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total transaction of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total value of $684,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,074,931.65. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $489.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.71. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.85 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $283.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $615.00 price target on Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ciena from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $530.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

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