BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,275 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Mastercard were worth $177,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here