BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 12,763 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,299 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 12,763 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 148,805 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 120,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 34,151 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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