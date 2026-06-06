BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 25,983 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 25,983 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,746,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,051 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $280.49. The business's 50-day moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day moving average is $192.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $235.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Steel Dynamics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $538,453.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,699,759.98. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,124,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,206.13. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,227 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steel Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steel Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Steel Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here