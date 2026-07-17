B&I Capital AG Trims Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT - Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 216,400 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of B&I Capital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.12% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,630 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Independence Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised Independence Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9%

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $165.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.35 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Independence Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

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