Billiontoone, Inc. $BLLN Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,206 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.29% of Billiontoone worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLLN. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLLN

Billiontoone Price Performance

Shares of BLLN opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 224.09.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business's revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Billiontoone

In related news, insider Nancy Joann Johnson sold 10,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $1,063,173.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,293. This represents a 32.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 208,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,000. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 153,049 shares of company stock valued at $16,768,021 over the last three months.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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