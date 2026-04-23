Bingham Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.01 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,086,806,000 after buying an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $237.58 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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