Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 347.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,184 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 310,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Bio-Techne worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 362.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts: Sign Up

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $299.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.60 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a decrease from Bio-Techne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lowered Bio-Techne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation develops and manufactures products and services used in life science research, biopharmaceutical development and clinical diagnostics. Its offerings include proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, cell culture products and analytical instruments that help researchers study biological processes and develop or assess therapies. The company's portfolio includes products and technologies associated with brands such as R&D Systems, Tocris, ProteinSimple and Novus Biologicals. Its instruments and related assays support areas including protein analysis, cell analysis and spatial biology, while its diagnostic products are used in clinical testing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bio-Techne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bio-Techne wasn't on the list.

While Bio-Techne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report