Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 176,800.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,924 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 597,586 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for 2.8% of Bellevue Group AG's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.40% of Biogen worth $135,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Financial LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 123 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $34,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $261.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.36 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Biogen had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Biogen's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

About Biogen

Biogen is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines, with a primary focus on neurological diseases. Its work also includes therapies for certain rare and immunological conditions. The company's products include treatments for multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy, as well as Leqembi, an Alzheimer's disease treatment developed and commercialized in collaboration with Eisai. Biogen also works with other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop and bring medicines to market.

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