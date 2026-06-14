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Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,245 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Krystal Biotech logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its Krystal Biotech stake by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 16,245 more shares and bringing its holdings to 68,130 shares worth about $16.8 million.
  • Krystal Biotech has seen broad institutional interest, with 86.29% of shares held by institutional investors and several firms, including SG Americas Securities and Handelsbanken Fonder, adding to their positions.
  • The company recently posted better-than-expected earnings, reporting $1.83 per share on revenue of $116.36 million, while analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average target price of $324.11.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Krystal Biotech.

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,130 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech makes up 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Krystal Biotech worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 63.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 149,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,356,000 after buying an additional 58,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $317.97 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.99 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $288.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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