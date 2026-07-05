BIP Wealth LLC Sells 16,760 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,760 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC's holdings in Global Payments were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5,795.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,182 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 56,212 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 231,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $19,208,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 681,094 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $10,656,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,100 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $78.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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