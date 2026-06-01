Birinyi Associates Inc Buys 17,190 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Birinyi Associates Inc lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 301.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $86.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 926,329 shares of company stock valued at $87,071,177 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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