Birinyi Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Birinyi Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,071,687 shares of company stock valued at $501,560,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DELL opened at $420.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $429.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here