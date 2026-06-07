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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
BJ's Wholesale Club logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its BJ's Wholesale Club stake by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 41,107 shares and leaving it with 724,153 shares worth about $65.2 million.
  • Several other hedge funds adjusted their positions in BJ as well, and institutional investors now own 98.6% of the stock.
  • Recent insider sales included shares sold by CEO Robert W. Eddy and SVP Joseph Mcgrail, while BJ also posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results with $1.10 EPS and revenue of $5.66 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,107 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.55% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $65,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $3,671,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 118,540 shares of the company's stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 344,146 shares of the company's stock worth $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,052 shares of the company's stock worth $62,482,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $89.22 on Friday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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