BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,398 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $244.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.80.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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