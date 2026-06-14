Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,178 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 416,702 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 10.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $211,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,666,298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $393,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,749,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,402,897 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $371,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856,528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $409,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,475 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,243 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $377,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,451 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Trending Headlines about Booz Allen Hamilton

Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton to $6.07 from $5.97, suggesting improving earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton to $6.07 from $5.97, suggesting improving earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2028 EPS to $6.77 from $6.72 and FY2029 EPS to $7.85, reinforcing a stronger long-term outlook.

The firm also increased FY2028 EPS to $6.77 from $6.72 and FY2029 EPS to $7.85, reinforcing a stronger long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were lifted as well, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, indicating broadly improving analyst sentiment.

Several quarterly estimates were lifted as well, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, indicating broadly improving analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Booz Allen Hamilton also announced it will host a conference call on July 24, 2026, to discuss first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article: Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results on Friday, July 24, 2026

Booz Allen Hamilton also announced it will host a conference call on July 24, 2026, to discuss first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Negative Sentiment: One note trimmed Q4 2028 EPS slightly to $1.98 from $1.99, but the change was small and unlikely to materially affect the stock on its own.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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