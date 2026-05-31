Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 115,858 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,673 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 8.6% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,892 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,221,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,893,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,084 shares during the period.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

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