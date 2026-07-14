Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. $BRCB Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,626 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 137,133 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.50% of Black Rock Coffee Bar worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,074,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter worth $12,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth about $12,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 943,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar by 31,676.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 482,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 480,531 shares during the last quarter.

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Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Performance

Shares of BRCB stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $413.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Black Rock Coffee Bar

In related news, Director Cynosure Group, Llc acquired 13,642,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $72,988,509.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,915,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,546,876.40. The trade was a 217.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay Howard Geyer purchased 45,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 57,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,845.80. The trade was a 360.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,698,923 shares of company stock worth $73,357,952. 32.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BRCB

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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