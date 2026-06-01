Black Swift Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,689. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 29,424 shares worth $5,944,433. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $205.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. TKO Group's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's payout ratio is 116.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

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