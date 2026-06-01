Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,250 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $968.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $996.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.91. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.65 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here