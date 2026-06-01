Black Swift Group LLC Sells 43,300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,983 shares of the technology company's stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $159.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $137.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,935,142 shares of company stock valued at $313,589,223. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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