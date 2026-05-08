Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB Stake Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378,155 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 138,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.24% of Blackbaud worth $340,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.7% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 802,904 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,635,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 28.4% during the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 630,303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 777.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 598,547 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 530,320 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 503,742 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 238,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,401 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research cut Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.81 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 176.76% and a net margin of 12.41%.The firm's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $100,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,762,403.88. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,260,231.08. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company's stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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