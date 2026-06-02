BlackRock $BLK Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,226 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock worth $167,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 866.7% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,021.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,053.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.BlackRock's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Negative Sentiment: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) was linked to a large $1.26 billion block sale and heavy weekly outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs, raising concerns about near-term demand for the firm’s crypto-related product suite. Article Title

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) was linked to a large $1.26 billion block sale and heavy weekly outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs, raising concerns about near-term demand for the firm’s crypto-related product suite. Negative Sentiment: Reports said BlackRock’s crypto portfolio value fell by more than $13 billion over the first five months of 2026, which may weigh on investor sentiment around the firm’s digital-asset exposure. Article Title

Reports said BlackRock’s crypto portfolio value fell by more than $13 billion over the first five months of 2026, which may weigh on investor sentiment around the firm’s digital-asset exposure. Negative Sentiment: Financial stocks were softer in late Monday trading, adding sector-level pressure on BlackRock shares. Article Title

Financial stocks were softer in late Monday trading, adding sector-level pressure on BlackRock shares. Neutral Sentiment: A report noted that BlackRock has underperformed the Nasdaq recently, though analysts still remain broadly optimistic about the stock’s outlook. Article Title

A report noted that BlackRock has underperformed the Nasdaq recently, though analysts still remain broadly optimistic about the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock announced a $25 million philanthropic RFP through its Future Builders program to support skilled trades workforce development, which is positive for corporate reputation but unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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