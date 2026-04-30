BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,862 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock worth $222,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total value of $5,738,776.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,074,700.70. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 106,911 shares of company stock valued at $114,670,698 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,038.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,008.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,060.94. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $893.93 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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