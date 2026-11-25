Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 121.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,805 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 155,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of BlackRock worth $300,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 17.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. United Southern Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,289 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $134,709,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,144.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,242.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,069.83. The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $15.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.32 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 57.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.55, for a total value of $8,536,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,570.75. This trade represents a 53.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are a few of the latest headlines about BLK:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock launched the HKD Digital Liquidity Fund, its first tokenized money-market fund in Asia-Pacific, with about $100 million in initial assets. Eligible investors can subscribe and redeem using Hong Kong-dollar stablecoins, offering a new channel for institutional liquidity and potentially supporting future growth in tokenized products. The fund is still early-stage, and reported materials did not provide current yield or meaningful operating-scale data. Article: BlackRock launches tokenized money market fund accepting stablecoins in Hong Kong

BlackRock launched the HKD Digital Liquidity Fund, its first tokenized money-market fund in Asia-Pacific, with about $100 million in initial assets. Eligible investors can subscribe and redeem using Hong Kong-dollar stablecoins, offering a new channel for institutional liquidity and potentially supporting future growth in tokenized products. The fund is still early-stage, and reported materials did not provide current yield or meaningful operating-scale data. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock Canada announced the final November cash distributions for its iShares Premium Money Market ETF. This is a routine fund update, with no distribution amount in the supplied report to indicate a material effect on BLK. Article: BlackRock Canada Announces Final November Cash Distributions

BlackRock Canada announced the final November cash distributions for its iShares Premium Money Market ETF. This is a routine fund update, with no distribution amount in the supplied report to indicate a material effect on BLK. Negative Sentiment: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded continued net withdrawals, bringing November outflows to about $4.71 billion and putting the month on track to set a record. BlackRock’s IBIT shares rose on Monday despite the broader outflows, but sustained redemptions could pressure crypto-related assets under management and fee revenue. Article: Bitcoin ETFs keep bleeding as BlackRock’s IBIT shares gain nearly 5%

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,420.00 to $1,410.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,212.00 to $1,405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,370.00 to $1,430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,348.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a global investment management and financial technology company serving individuals, institutions, governments and other organizations. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in New York City and operates in markets around the world. BlackRock offers investment products and services across asset classes, including equities, fixed income, cash management and alternative investments. Its offerings include exchange-traded funds and other funds under the iShares brand, as well as portfolio management, investment advisory and risk management services.

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