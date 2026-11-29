Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,762 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $71,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,166.96 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,070.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,242.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $15.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.32 by $1.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 57.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. BlackRock's payout ratio is 52.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,370.00 to $1,430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,389.00 to $1,346.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,435.00 to $1,449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,348.59.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.55, for a total transaction of $8,536,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,570.75. This represents a 53.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc. is a global investment management and financial technology company. It offers investment products and services to individuals, financial advisers, institutions, governments and other clients, including index and actively managed strategies across a range of asset classes. Its offerings include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds under the iShares brand, and customized investment portfolios. BlackRock also provides investment, risk-management and technology services, including its Aladdin platform, which supports portfolio management and investment operations.

Further Reading

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