Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 95,161 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,100,868,000 after buying an additional 1,335,060 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $194,746,000 after buying an additional 1,133,197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $162,861,000 after buying an additional 583,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,107,665 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $701,795,000 after buying an additional 416,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,362,796 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,358,334,000 after buying an additional 412,281 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $173.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $161.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company's fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 118.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 2,868,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,004.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at $487,129,914.25. This trade represents a 18.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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