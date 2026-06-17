Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,371 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,320 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $86,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after acquiring an additional 580,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 537,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $191,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5%

VRSK opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.42 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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