Blair William & Co. IL Sells 138,320 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522,471 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,320 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.96% of Ryan Specialty worth $130,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,638 shares of the company's stock worth $342,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company's stock worth $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,502 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company's stock worth $218,010,000 after purchasing an additional 368,247 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 76.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,066,011 shares of the company's stock worth $172,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,310 shares of the company's stock worth $146,645,000 after purchasing an additional 92,593 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz bought 3,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $134,595.24. This trade represents a 287.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590. Company insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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