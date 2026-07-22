Blaize Holdings, Inc. $BZAI Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,758,759 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 2.11% of Blaize worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blaize in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blaize by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Blaize during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Blaize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Blaize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Blaize Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BZAI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Blaize Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $149.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.08.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Blaize had a negative net margin of 202.65% and a negative return on equity of 551.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blaize Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blaize from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Blaize in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blaize from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blaize has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on BZAI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blaize news, Director Anthony Cannestra sold 50,000 shares of Blaize stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Harminder Sehmi sold 40,609 shares of Blaize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $55,634.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $355,889.01. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,827 shares of company stock worth $453,542. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blaize Profile

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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