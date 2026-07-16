Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 127,401 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 744.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,523 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 127,401 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 15,951,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $332,382,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,973,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,599,000 after buying an additional 3,926,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,826 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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