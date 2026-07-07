Big Beautiful Boycott: Can It Really Hurt Coca-Cola, Amazon, and Kraft Heinz Stocks?

In today's volatile political climate, a movement called the Big Beautiful Boycott has emerged. The boycott, whose namesake parodies the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” targets companies and brands that organizers say support political actors or organizations that undermine democratic rights and fair representation.

The campaign is still evolving. Its website says 10 new companies are added to the boycott list every Saturday, with organizers providing reasons and sources for each addition. That rolling structure helps explain why the list may name specific consumer brands rather than every brand owned by the same parent company. For investors, that matters because the market impact of a boycott may depend less on whether a brand appears on a list and more on whether the controversy affects sales, margins, or investor sentiment.

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Do Boycotts Actually Affect Stock Prices?

Boycotts have a long history in the United States and, in some cases, have had a transformative effect on the culture and economy.

The Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 and 1956 began after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man, becoming a 13-month protest against segregated public transportation. The boycott cost Montgomery’s bus system tens of thousands of fares per day and ultimately led to a Supreme Court ruling that desegregated the buses.

A more recent example was the Bud Light boycott in 2023, which began after the brand sent a promotional package to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The promotion sparked backlash from conservative consumers and became a national culture-war flashpoint. CNN reported that Anheuser-Busch InBev’s NYSE: BUD North American organic revenue fell $1.4 billion in 2023, primarily due to Bud Light’s U.S. sales decline, with a corresponding loss in market share. But investors who bought and held through that turbulence are now being rewarded, with the stock up approximately 20% from March 2023.

Therein lies the takeaway: Boycotts have a mixed history of effectiveness. Frequently, investors who look past the noise and at a company’s fundamentals can be rewarded for buying any dip that may come from a boycott. That makes the case for several stocks that are on this list.

For investors, the takeaway is that while a boycott may hurt near-term sales or sentiment, the longer-term investment case still depends on fundamentals, brand strength, margins, cash flow, and valuation. That makes several stocks on the Big Beautiful Boycott list worth a closer look.

Coca-Cola Stock Has So Far Shaken Off Boycott Risk

CocaCola Today KO CocaCola $83.68 +0.72 (+0.87%) 52-Week Range $65.35 ▼ $85.68 Dividend Yield 2.53% P/E Ratio 26.32 Price Target $86.88 Add to Watchlist

While The Coca-Cola Company NYSE: KO itself does not appear on the Big Beautiful Boycott list, the campaign names at least two Coca-Cola-owned brands: Dasani and Minute Maid.

The stated rationale is tied to Coca-Cola as the parent company, with organizers citing political donations by Coca-Cola affiliates, the company’s participation in Trump-era economic advisory efforts, and Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey’s presentation of a commemorative Diet Coke bottle to President Trump.

But what does this boycott mean for Coca-Cola investors?

So far, not much. KO is up over 3% in the past 30 days, and up nearly 19% in 2026 so far.



While Coca-Cola does not break out revenue by Dasani or Minute Maid, but its Q1 2026 earnings report showed consolidated unit case volume up 3%, North America volume up 4%, and water up 5%. The company’s broader juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverage category declined 1%, but that weakness was not enough to derail the company’s overall volume growth

Coca-Cola is not a fast-growing company. The company’s own long-range estimates call for organic revenue growth are in the mid-single digits. That’s not, however, the reason most investors own the stock. That reason would be the company’s status as a Dividend King, as it reached 64 consecutive years in February 2026.

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) Price Chart for Tuesday, July, 7, 2026

Amazon's AI Investment Is a Bigger Test Than Any Boycott

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), specifically, the company’s Prime Video division, has also made the boycott list.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) 's Prime Video division has also made the boycott list due to Amazon's $1 million donation to President Trump’s inaugural fund, a separate $1 million in-kind streaming contribution from Prime Video, and labor-related concerns.

It would be a stretch to say this has had a meaningful impact on Amazon. Its stock is up more than 6% in 2026 so far, and the company’s Subscription Services revenue, which includes Prime memberships and digital media subscriptions, came in at over $13.4 billion in the last quarter, an increase of around 15% from the prior year.

The bigger investor concern is the company’s forecasted capital expenditures for the artificial intelligence (AI) data center buildout, which could be as high as $200 billion. That may weigh on AMZN more than the boycott in the second half of the year.

However, this is still a sum-of-its-parts company. Data shows U.S. online spending across retailers reached $26.4 billion during Amazon’s June 23-26 Prime Day event, up 9.3% from last year. That figure is not Amazon-only sales, but it still underscores Amazon’s ability to shape online shopping behavior at a time when consumers are focused on stretching every dollar.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Price Chart for Tuesday, July, 7, 2026

Kraft Heinz Stock Looks Cheap, But Consumer Pressure Remains

Kraft Heinz Today KHC Kraft Heinz $25.33 +0.51 (+2.07%) 52-Week Range $21.03 ▼ $29.19 Dividend Yield 6.32% Price Target $22.88 Add to Watchlist

Kraft Heinz NYSE: KHC doesn’t need any more bad news.

While the company has been a favorite of value-seeking investors like Warren Buffett, its track record of growth has only been evident in its dividend. And that dividend, which yields around 6.5%, still appears safe.

Kraft Heinz pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share, while management’s 2026 adjusted earnings pers ahre (EPS) guidance is $1.98 to $2.10.

While the campaign’s criticism appears aimed at Kraft Heinz as the parent company, the boycott list names several of its consumer brands, including Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Jell-O, Stove Top, and Baker’s Chocolate. Organizers cite the White House's praise of Kraft Heinz’s planned $3 billion U.S. factory investment and the CEO's comments about potential economic policy benefits under the Trump administration.

Nevertheless, KHC is up about 9% over the past 30 days, which is largely due to the company’s decision to pause the split of its Kraft and Heinz business units and refocus on a $600 million turnaround investment plan.

The company will have to show investors that it can increase unit sales at a time when its core consumer is under pressure. Kraft Heinz has been one of the companies offering the most direct warnings that lower-income consumers are under pressure, and likely to remain so for the rest of 2026.

Still, at about 12x forward earnings, Kraft Heinz is attractively valued for investors with the patience to wait for a broader economic recovery. The risk is that a cheap valuation alone may not be enough if volume pressure continues or the turnaround takes longer than expected.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Price Chart for Tuesday, July, 7, 2026

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