Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,118 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 101,015 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Qualcomm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 80,950 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,056 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Reuters: Qualcomm strikes AI chip deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Bloomberg News reports

Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Is Up Today

Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s expanded Stellantis partnership adds another growth driver by increasing Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption in connected and AI-enabled vehicles. Can Qualcomm's Expanded Stellantis Tie-Up Boost Its Shares?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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