Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,575 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

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More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: A bullish note on RTX said the stock could have about 14% upside to $201.85, supported by a $271 billion backlog, strong Q1 organic growth, and efficient cash flow generation. RTX Corporation: A Dual Cycle Profile In Play

A bullish note on RTX said the stock could have about 14% upside to $201.85, supported by a $271 billion backlog, strong Q1 organic growth, and efficient cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage comparing AeroVironment and RTX reiterated RTX’s appeal as militaries increase spending on missile defense, autonomous systems, and integrated targeting technologies. AeroVironment vs. RTX: Which Aerospace-Defense Stock Has the Edge?

Analyst coverage comparing AeroVironment and RTX reiterated RTX’s appeal as militaries increase spending on missile defense, autonomous systems, and integrated targeting technologies. Positive Sentiment: The same aerospace-defense comparison article was republished by Zacks, adding visibility to RTX’s defense-growth narrative. AeroVironment vs. RTX: Which Aerospace-Defense Stock Has the Edge?

The same aerospace-defense comparison article was republished by Zacks, adding visibility to RTX’s defense-growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer tech stories referenced “RTX” in Nvidia GPU product names, but they are unrelated to RTX Corporation and should not materially affect the stock.

Several consumer tech stories referenced “RTX” in Nvidia GPU product names, but they are unrelated to RTX Corporation and should not materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: No clear company-specific negative catalyst appeared in the latest headlines; however, the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting traders may still view the recent pullback cautiously.

RTX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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