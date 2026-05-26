Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $38.66 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Revere Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,964,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $944.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,005.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,220.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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