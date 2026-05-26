Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,556 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,826 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here