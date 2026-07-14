Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PM stock opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $281.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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