Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $234.67 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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