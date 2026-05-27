Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,072 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.3%

S&P Global stock opened at $412.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $425.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.39. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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