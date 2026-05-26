Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 26,605 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,614 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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