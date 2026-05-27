Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,371 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,973 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $30,294,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Stryker by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Stryker by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,963 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $313.08 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.12. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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