Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,526 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $360.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $194.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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