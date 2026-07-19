Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,633 Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after buying an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after buying an additional 1,696,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after buying an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $174,450. The trade was a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $284,458.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,470.73. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.2%

RBRK stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBRK. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.96.

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About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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