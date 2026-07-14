Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,969 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Reuters article

TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. CNBC article

The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Reuters article

TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Zacks article

Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Yahoo Finance article

Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests investors are questioning how long the AI spending boom can last, which could limit upside after the rally. Barron's article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.9%

TSM opened at $421.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $426.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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