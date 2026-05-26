Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $448.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.71 and a 200-day moving average of $537.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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