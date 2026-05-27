Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,407 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,268 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,951,484 shares of the company's stock worth $4,052,913,000 after buying an additional 1,604,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company's stock worth $601,267,000 after buying an additional 6,781,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,127,234 shares of the company's stock worth $375,377,000 after buying an additional 2,747,952 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company's stock worth $298,008,000 after buying an additional 9,240,434 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 17,645,761 shares of the company's stock worth $277,012,000 after buying an additional 3,135,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.65%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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