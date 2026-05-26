Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,004 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

DIS opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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