Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 23,063 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,737 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $712.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $719.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.56 and a 52-week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting the Nasdaq-100 / QQQ’s long-term edge versus income-focused ETFs may support demand for QQQ by reminding investors that covered-call strategies like JEPQ can lag a growth-heavy benchmark over time. Article Title

Articles highlighting the may support demand for QQQ by reminding investors that covered-call strategies like JEPQ can lag a growth-heavy benchmark over time. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting the AI trade is still strong could be supportive for QQQ, since the ETF is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and AI-related names. Article Title

Coverage suggesting the could be supportive for QQQ, since the ETF is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and AI-related names. Positive Sentiment: Discussion of SpaceX joining the Nasdaq-100 may be mildly supportive for QQQ because it reinforces the index’s exposure to high-profile growth companies, even if the initial weighting is expected to be limited. Article Title

Discussion of may be mildly supportive for QQQ because it reinforces the index’s exposure to high-profile growth companies, even if the initial weighting is expected to be limited. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that broader ETFs traded lower as U.S. equities declined point to a market-wide risk-off tone rather than anything specific to QQQ. Article Title

Reports that point to a market-wide risk-off tone rather than anything specific to QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Festival sponsorship news and general macro commentary are not likely to materially affect QQQ . Article Title

Festival sponsorship news and general macro commentary are . Negative Sentiment: Broader market headlines about equity futures falling on geopolitical tension could weigh on QQQ because technology stocks tend to be sensitive to risk-off moves. Article Title

Broader market headlines about could weigh on QQQ because technology stocks tend to be sensitive to risk-off moves. Negative Sentiment: Articles warning that the credit market is flashing concern on AI stocks may create caution for QQQ, given its heavy exposure to mega-cap tech and AI beneficiaries. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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