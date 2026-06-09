BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Buys 18,344 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,725 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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